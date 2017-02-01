February Programs for Job Seekers at the Greater Portland CareerCenter
For Immediate Release: February 1, 2017 Contact: Mike Roland, Greater Portland CareerCenter, 822-3300 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 621-5009 PORTLAND-The Greater Portland CareerCenter announces February programs for job seekers, those who are considering training for a new career, and employers in need of workers. "Our CareerCenters help Mainers put their best foot forward when looking for a new job or starting a new career," said Governor Paul R. LePage.
