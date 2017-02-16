February 2017 already the snowiest for parts of New England

Past a birch tree bowed over under the weight of wet snow, a car travels along Kingsbury Lane in Kennebunk, Maine, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2016. An overnight winter storm unleashed more than a foot of wet, heavy snow on parts of Maine and New Hampshire by Thursday, closing schools knocking out power and pushing snow tallies to levels unseen in years.

