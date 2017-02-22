Council says there's a plan to roll out some body cameras early
Following days of heated public debate over body cameras, six council members said that the city has about $26,000 left over from a federal grant that it will be using to purchase eight body cameras in the coming months. . Councilor Belinda Ray emphasized that the pilot program presented Wednesday "has been in the works for some time and is not a surprise to any of us."
