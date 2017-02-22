Council says there's a plan to roll o...

Council says there's a plan to roll out some body cameras early

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Following days of heated public debate over body cameras, six council members said that the city has about $26,000 left over from a federal grant that it will be using to purchase eight body cameras in the coming months. . Councilor Belinda Ray emphasized that the pilot program presented Wednesday "has been in the works for some time and is not a surprise to any of us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Tue Snowman 4
News Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ... Feb 13 Susan 1
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb 10 Susan 17
agape flights in venice florida Feb 5 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC