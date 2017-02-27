Concerts for a Cause to Host Squid Jiggers for St. Paddy's Day
Concerts for a Cause, the new concert series at the First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist of Auburn, is proud to announce a special St. Patrick's Day concert at 7:30PM on Friday, March 17 with the Squid Jiggers. The concert, which will feature songs of Ireland, Scotland, songs the Canadian Maritimes and the Maine coast, and original songs by "the Squids," will be held in the church's vestry and will include a cash bar with beer and wine, including show sponsor, Baxter Brewing's offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC