Concerts for a Cause to Host Squid Jiggers for St. Paddy's Day

Concerts for a Cause, the new concert series at the First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist of Auburn, is proud to announce a special St. Patrick's Day concert at 7:30PM on Friday, March 17 with the Squid Jiggers. The concert, which will feature songs of Ireland, Scotland, songs the Canadian Maritimes and the Maine coast, and original songs by "the Squids," will be held in the church's vestry and will include a cash bar with beer and wine, including show sponsor, Baxter Brewing's offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.