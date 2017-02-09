Catholic churches to hold special collection Feb. 11-12 for victims of Victims of Hurricane Matthew
PORTLAND, Maine - Catholic Bishop Robert P. Deeley has authorized a special collection to be held in all churches throughout the Diocese of Portland on . The proceeds from the collection will assist the long-term efforts of Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA as they provide aid to victims after the widespread destruction of Hurricane Matthew.
