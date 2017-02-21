Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Getting Scale, Commercialization Coming?
Carnegie Clean Energy announces potential support for a $A19.5 million scale-up project for its CETO 6 device in Western Australia. Perhaps there is a near-term role for wave power to complement solar PV and wind in implementing a low-carbon future.
