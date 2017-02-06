Brewers Association's Bart Watson and Katie Marisic to speak at New England Craft Brew Summit

Bart Watson, Ph.D. and Katie Marisic of the Brewers Association will deliver a keynote address focused on growth in the brewing industry at the second annual New England Craft Brew Summit on March 31, 2017 at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. Bart Watson, Ph.D. is the chief economist at the Brewers Association, where he leads economic analysis, market research and industry forecasting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.