Boil-water order issued following water main break in Portland

Fast-moving water could be seen flowing down Preble Street after a water main broke Thursday night, and Portland Public Works is asking many residents on Munjoy Hill to boil their water as a precaution. The water main broke near 97 Preble St. The road between Marginal Way and Lancaster Street is closed to traffic until 8 p.m. Friday so crews can fix the problem, a Portland Public Works post states.

