Block that Pick, Senator

Block that Pick, Senator

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sierra

The thermometer had not even reached 20 degrees Fahrenheit on the morning of February 2 when some 70 people rallied outside Senator Susan Collins' Portland, Maine, office to demand that she vote "no" on confirming the nomination of former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator. To entice local media sources to cover the rally, protestors donned referee shirts and carried nerf footballs to portray a fun and well-timed Superbowl theme .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC