Biddeford to Become Second Art All Around Community

Maine Center for Creativity announced that Biddeford will become the second Art All Around community, joining Westbrook for 2017 in an initiative that brings large-scale collaborative art making into the streets of cities and towns around Maine. Art All Around is MCC's signature program, which was revived and reimagined in 2016 as a collaborative public art initiative designed to help channel artistic and community energy to bring people together, spark economic development and draw attention and visitors back to downtowns statewide.

