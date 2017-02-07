Biddeford to Become Second Art All Ar...

Biddeford to Become Second Art All Around Community

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine Center for Creativity announced that Biddeford will become the second Art All Around community, joining Westbrook for 2017 in an initiative that brings large-scale collaborative art making into the streets of cities and towns around Maine. Art All Around is MCC's signature program, which was revived and reimagined in 2016 as a collaborative public art initiative designed to help channel artistic and community energy to bring people together, spark economic development and draw attention and visitors back to downtowns statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? Mon suezeekay 1
agape flights in venice florida Sun MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,788 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC