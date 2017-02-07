Biddeford to Become Second Art All Around Community
Maine Center for Creativity announced that Biddeford will become the second Art All Around community, joining Westbrook for 2017 in an initiative that brings large-scale collaborative art making into the streets of cities and towns around Maine. Art All Around is MCC's signature program, which was revived and reimagined in 2016 as a collaborative public art initiative designed to help channel artistic and community energy to bring people together, spark economic development and draw attention and visitors back to downtowns statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Mon
|suezeekay
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC