Bernstein Shur Welcomes Lindsay Leone
Bernstein Shur, one of Northern New England's largest law firms, announced the addition of Lindsay Leone to the firm's Energy Practice Group. She is based in the Portland, Maine office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Sun
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Sun
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Sun
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Sun
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC