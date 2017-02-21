Baker Newman Noyes Hires 14 Interns in Preparation for Busy Tax Filing Season

Baker Newman Noyes , one of the nation's top 100 accounting and consulting firms, has welcomed 14 college interns to meet the demand during the busy spring tax filing season in its Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine offices. "The long-term success of our internship program is evidenced by the many members of our staff and management who originated in our internship program over the years," said Michael Stillings, principal and director of tax services.

