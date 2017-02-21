Arto Lindsay & Beauty Pill touring to...

Arto Lindsay & Beauty Pill touring together

No wave legend and experimental composer Arto Lindsay is going on a short tour this year with eccentric indie rockers Beauty Pill , who were formed in the early 2000s out of the ashes of Dischord band Smart Went Crazy and released their first album in 11 years in 2015. "It's an honor and a thrill to be asked to tour with Arto Lindsay, an artist who is a longtime hero and direct influence on my work.

