An 'Adulting School' Now Exists to Help Young Adults Learn How to Be Grown-Ups
Filing taxes, cleaning, and preparing a healthy dinner-they're basics every grown-up should be able to carry out, but if there's a young adult in your life struggling with one or more of these areas, you can now send them to "The Adulting School." Located in Portland, Maine, this school offers classes, events, and digital courses designed to teach young adults these fundamental skills that are often overlooked by today's schools and parents, according to Travel and Leisure .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb 26
|stalk this
|4
|Carnegie Clean Energy And GWave: Wave Power Get...
|Feb 26
|zio-treason
|1
|Portland, ME A nice place to live for families?
|Feb 21
|Snowman
|4
|Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ...
|Feb 13
|Susan
|1
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb 5
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC