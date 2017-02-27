An 'Adulting School' Now Exists to Help Young Adults Learn How to Be Grown-Ups

Filing taxes, cleaning, and preparing a healthy dinner-they're basics every grown-up should be able to carry out, but if there's a young adult in your life struggling with one or more of these areas, you can now send them to "The Adulting School." Located in Portland, Maine, this school offers classes, events, and digital courses designed to teach young adults these fundamental skills that are often overlooked by today's schools and parents, according to Travel and Leisure .

