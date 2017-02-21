Adulting School Teaches Young Adults ...

Adulting School Teaches Young Adults Grown-Up Skills

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

A happy hour event put on by The Adulting School where participants learn how to make craft cocktails at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland, Maine. Other skills taught by the school include changing a flat tire, making deviled eggs and folding sheets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portland, ME A nice place to live for families? 18 hr Snowman 4
News Winter Storm Socks The Northeast With Snow ... ... Feb 13 Susan 1
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb 10 Susan 17
agape flights in venice florida Feb 5 MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC