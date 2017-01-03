Yarmouth ferry operator plans for longer season in 2017

The operator of the ferry between Yarmouth, N.S., and Portland, Maine, wants to add an extra month of service this coming season. Bay Ferries Ltd. president Mark MacDonald told a committee of the Nova Scotia Legislature Tuesday the company plans to start service June 1. It is also negotiating with officials in Portland to extend the season to mid-October, in an effort to capture more of the fall market.

