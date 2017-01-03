Yarmouth ferry operator plans for longer season in 2017
The operator of the ferry between Yarmouth, N.S., and Portland, Maine, wants to add an extra month of service this coming season. Bay Ferries Ltd. president Mark MacDonald told a committee of the Nova Scotia Legislature Tuesday the company plans to start service June 1. It is also negotiating with officials in Portland to extend the season to mid-October, in an effort to capture more of the fall market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC