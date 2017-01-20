'We respect each other because this is Portland, it's not the internet'
"Love Will Win," "Resist Fear" and "Assist Love" placards were seen plastered on storefronts - from Starbucks to record store Strange Maine to Dunkin' Donuts. Business owners like Brendan Evans applauded the posters, which had echoes of the red hearts that are the mark of the city's cryptic The Strange Maine owner, who blasted punk rock all day to cheer up customers, plans to take the sign down at the end of the day and add it to his wall near the peace sign that appeared on his door when the country invaded Iraq.
