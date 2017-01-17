Valentine's Day with Lantz and Kargul: Victorian Passions

Violinist Ronald Lantz and pianist Laura Kargul will present another of their popular Valentine's Day concerts at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland on Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m. The program, "Victorian Passions," will feature two of the era's most beloved works for violin and piano, the Sonata No. 1 in G Major by Johannes Brahms, and CA©sar Franck's Sonata in A Major.

