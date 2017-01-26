UMM Art Professor Participates in Int...

UMM Art Professor Participates in International Papermaking Project

Read more: Bangor Daily News

University of Maine at Machias professor Bernard Vinzani recently collaborated with paper artist Emma Sovich on work published in the Hand Papermaking, Inc's 30th anniversary's 12th Portfolio titled Intergenerationality. Vinzani is a professor at the University of Maine at Machias and has a Master of Fine Arts in Printmaking from Indiana State University.

