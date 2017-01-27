UMaine officials consider absorbing flagging Machias campus

In an effort to turn around years of declining enrollment and financial challenges at the University of Maine at Machias, the University of Maine System leadership is considering making its smallest campus a satellite of the state's flagship university. The system board of trustees is scheduled to meet Monday at the University of Southern Maine in Portland to discuss a proposal that would make UMaine at Machias a branch campus of the University of Maine in Orono.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.