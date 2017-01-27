UMaine officials consider absorbing flagging Machias campus
In an effort to turn around years of declining enrollment and financial challenges at the University of Maine at Machias, the University of Maine System leadership is considering making its smallest campus a satellite of the state's flagship university. The system board of trustees is scheduled to meet Monday at the University of Southern Maine in Portland to discuss a proposal that would make UMaine at Machias a branch campus of the University of Maine in Orono.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC