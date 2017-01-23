Tricky Britches
Raised in Maine, cured on street corners and next to woodstoves, string-band Tricky Britches is a unique culmination of country, contra-dance, bluegrass, and rock. They've played festivals and concerts across the US, Europe, and Hawaii, always being shaped by those places, and using those experiences to inspire their original music.
