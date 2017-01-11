This Portland coffee shop's lattes come with unicorns and bears
It's not an art show, but the images streaming from Coffee ME Up pack a graphic punch. When Portland's newest coffee shop opens Jan. 29 on Cumberland Avenue, unicorns, bears and kittens will magically appear in your lattes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|9 hr
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC