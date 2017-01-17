The Latest: Interstate exits closed b...

The Latest: Interstate exits closed by women's march reopen

The Latest on a women's protest against Republican President Donald Trump in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire : Vermont interstate exits that were closed by police because of a massive protest against Republican President Donald Trump have reopened. Thousands of people turned out for women's marches and rallies in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday as part of a series of protests a day after Trump's inauguration.

