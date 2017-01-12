Stockton Springs homeowner has 30 days to make repairs after court ruling

Hollie Ann Beal stands in front of her Sandy Point home, which was declared a dangerous structure by town officials, in Stockton Springs in this February 2016 file photo. Hollie Ann Beal talks about doing exterior and interior renovations to her small Sandy Point house, which was declared a dangerous building by town officials, in Stockton Springs in this February 2016 file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.