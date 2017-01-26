St. Michael School in Augusta to assi...

St. Michael School in Augusta to assist Ronald McDonald Houses during Catholic Schools Week

Students at St. Michael School in Augusta are engaged in a new hobby in advance of Catholic Schools Week : hunting for aluminum can tabs. "One of the main components of Catholic schools and Catholic Schools Week is service," said Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael.

