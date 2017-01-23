Someone planted a Russian flag north of Portland
A Russian flag flies over the border waters between Portland and Falmouth, where the Presumpscot River meets Casco Bay. (Jake Bleiberg The American flag that long flew in the water between Portland and Falmouth has been mysteriously replaced with the red, white and blue bars of the Russian Federation.
