Short Report: 2017 Dodge Challenger GT

Short Report: 2017 Dodge Challenger GT

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Storms had rolled through the area earlier in the week, not the typical snow showers often seen in midwinter New England, but rain; not enough to wash away the compressed accumulation on the sparsely traveled back roads, just enough to create a fresh layer of ice. These were far from the ideal conditions for a leisurely drive in a powerful muscle car, yet there I was, cruising over frozen snow and sand in a Dodge Challenger, hoping that a particularly slick spot wouldn't send my drive partner and me careening into one of the trees lining the narrow roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC