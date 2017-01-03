RALLY for JUSTICE
Gather in the First Parish U.U. Meeting and Parish Halls, 425 Congress St, Portland ME for MUSIC, SPEAKERS, FOOD, NETWORKING and FUN activities for all ages. Together let's roll up our sleeves and organize for justice for people of all colors and faiths, environmental and economic justice, criminal justice reform, civil liberties, equality for women, immigrants and the LGBTQ community, quality free public education and waging peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
