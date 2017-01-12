Prized Maine scallops surge to record price early in year

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Portland, Maine - Maine's scallops have surged to a record high price at the docks this winter after several years of rising in value, according to fishing regulators in the state. Fishermen harvest Maine scallops with dragging boats or by hand while diving in frigid waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.