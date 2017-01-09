Portlanders raise more than $10,000 for fire victims

Less than a week after a fire raged through Munjoy Hill, affecting more than 40 people , Portlanders raised thousands to help the victims get back on their feet. Organizers are meeting Monday night to plan how to deliver more than $10,000 to the immigrants and longtime Munjoy Hill residents affected by the Jan. 2 blaze on Merrill Street and Cumberland Avenue, according to Jay Norris, president of the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization.

