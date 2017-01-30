Portland superintendent increases sec...

Portland superintendent increases security after alleged hate crime toward students

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The victims told police they were waiting for a bus Friday outside Casco Bay High School on Allen Avenue when a white teenager made racist comments at them, assaulted two of them, and then pulled out a knife. "We'll have an enhanced police presence at Casco Bay at dismissal and at arrival times for the foreseeable future, also I met with Principal Pierce this morning to talk about what we can do for the long haul to make sure our students are safe," Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana said.

