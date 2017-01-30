Portland superintendent increases security after alleged hate crime toward students
The victims told police they were waiting for a bus Friday outside Casco Bay High School on Allen Avenue when a white teenager made racist comments at them, assaulted two of them, and then pulled out a knife. "We'll have an enhanced police presence at Casco Bay at dismissal and at arrival times for the foreseeable future, also I met with Principal Pierce this morning to talk about what we can do for the long haul to make sure our students are safe," Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC