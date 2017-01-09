Portland police seek information on 2010 home invasion
On the seventh anniversary of the shooting of Darien Richardson and Cory Girard, Portland police are seeking information from the public to help solve the case. The couple were shot while sleeping in Darien's apartment at 25 Rackleff St., which she shared with two other roommates.
