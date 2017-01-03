Portland is building lots of housing, just not the right kind
Since 2014, the city has approved construction of more than 1,500 new homes, but the vast majority are too small to house families, which Portland needs in order to grow, city leaders say. Over the past two decades, the cost of city services has risen while the number of taxpayers has remained relatively flat.
