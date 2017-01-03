Portland high schools to hold open ho...

Portland high schools to hold open houses for eighth-graders

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The events are designed to help families learn about PHS and DHS as their eighth-graders decide which of Portland's three high schools they want to attend next year. The Portland Public Schools offers eighth-graders a unique opportunity to choose between three high schools, each with its own distinctive personality and offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec 29 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec 21 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec 11 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec 5 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15) Nov '16 a cpl 2
Veterans Southern maine Nov '16 Vete 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Cumberland County was issued at January 03 at 11:04PM EST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC