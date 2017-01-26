Nominations Open for 18th Maine Family Business Awards
For the 18th year, the Institute for Family-Owned Business will honor the best Maine businesses owned by families. Nominations are open now and will close February 17. The Maine Family Business Awards honor companies for their leadership, innovation, and community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC