Maine's $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 each
Wood chips are dumped from a truck at Covanta Energy's West Enfield facility in this January 2016 file photo. PORTLAND, Maine - To keep their share of a $13.4 million bailout over the next two years, two Maine biomass plant operators have promised to keep 87 people employed, according to agreement details disclosed for the first time this week.
