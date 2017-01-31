Maine Vegetable and Fruit School offered in Portland and Bangor
The annual Maine Vegetable and Fruit School for growers will be offered twice - in Portland on March 14, and in Bangor on March 15. The school, held 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., will be held March 14 at Seasons Event and Conference Center, 155 Riverside St., Portland, and repeated March 15, at Bangor Motor Inn Conference Center, 701 Hogan Road, Bangor. Offered by University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Vegetable and Small Fruit Growers Association, topics include a legislative update, risk management for growers, pest and weed management in berries, hardy tree fruit varieties, and updates from the Maine Board of Pesticides Control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec '16
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec '16
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC