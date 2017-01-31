Maine Vegetable and Fruit School offe...

Maine Vegetable and Fruit School offered in Portland and Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The annual Maine Vegetable and Fruit School for growers will be offered twice - in Portland on March 14, and in Bangor on March 15. The school, held 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., will be held March 14 at Seasons Event and Conference Center, 155 Riverside St., Portland, and repeated March 15, at Bangor Motor Inn Conference Center, 701 Hogan Road, Bangor. Offered by University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Vegetable and Small Fruit Growers Association, topics include a legislative update, risk management for growers, pest and weed management in berries, hardy tree fruit varieties, and updates from the Maine Board of Pesticides Control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC