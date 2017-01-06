Maine tribe's plan to sell vodka to casinos fuels conflict on Indian Island

PORTLAND, Maine - The corporate arm of the Penobscot Indian Nation plans to launch its own line of vodka to sell primarily to tribal casinos in other states, an idea the nation's former chief said contradicts tribal values and the aims of its affiliated corporation. A subsidiary of the tribe's parent company, Penobscot Indian Nation Enterprises, or PINE, in August 2016 received a federal permit to process, bottle and ship spirits.

