Maine Ranked as One of the Ten Worst Places to Live in 2016

MoneyRates.com has ranked all fifty states based on how easily you can make a living there, and Maine did not score so hot for 2016. To come up with the list, Money Rates looked at each state's median wages, state tax rates, cost of living, unemployment rate and incidents of workplace illness, injuries and fatalities.

