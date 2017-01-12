Maine native Lois Dickson Rice, education advocate and mother of...
Lois Dickson Rice, a corporate executive and education policy expert who earned the moniker "mother of the Pell Grant" for her role in shaping the federal financial aid program that benefits millions of students each year, died Jan. 4 at a hospital in Washington. She was 83. Rice was an executive with the College Entrance Examination Board, now known as the College Board, when she pushed for the creation of the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant program in 1972.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi...
|Jan 6
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC