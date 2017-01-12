Maine native Lois Dickson Rice, education advocate and mother of...

Lois Dickson Rice, a corporate executive and education policy expert who earned the moniker "mother of the Pell Grant" for her role in shaping the federal financial aid program that benefits millions of students each year, died Jan. 4 at a hospital in Washington. She was 83. Rice was an executive with the College Entrance Examination Board, now known as the College Board, when she pushed for the creation of the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant program in 1972.

