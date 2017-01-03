Maine NAACP to hold Martin Luther King Day activities
Maine NAACP Portland will hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance under the theme "A True Revolution of Values" with several activities on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay. The day starts with a youth summit hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Fellows, a youth leadership organization with a mission to advance racial equity and social justice in the Greater Portland area, 9 a.m.-noon.
