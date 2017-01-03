Maine Brewers' Guild to host second annual New England Craft Brew Summit
Following up on their 2016 success, the Maine Brewers' Guild will host the second annual New England Craft Brew Summit, on March 31, 2017, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Maine. Sponsorship and speaking opportunities are now available, and the Summit is accepting applications online until January 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC