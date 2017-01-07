Lobster prices high as catch drops an...

Lobster prices high as catch drops and China imports climb

Saturday Jan 7

In this June 20, 2014, file photo, lobsters are processed at the Sea Hag Seafood plant in St. George, Maine. Lobster lovers are shelling out even more in January 2017 for the cherished crustaceans because of a lack of catch off of New England and Canada and heavy exports to China.

