LePage nominates Portland lawyer to District Court bench

Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday nominated longtime Portland lawyer Michael A. Duddy of Cape Elizabeth to the District Court bench. LePage also nominated for reappointment Beth Dobson of Falmouth and Daniel F. Driscoll of Biddeford to serve as District Court judges, according to a press release posted on the governor's website.

