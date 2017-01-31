Impact of Boy Scouts accepting transg...

Impact of Boy Scouts accepting transgender children unclear in Maine

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that it will allow transgender children to enroll in Scouting programs beginning immediately, but it was unclear Tuesday if the policy change would impact any troops in Maine. R. Scott Harvey, Scout executive for the Katahdin Area Council , said Tuesday in an email that he was unaware of any transgender children being turned away from troops in northern and eastern Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
Pat Gilbride financial sorcerer of Ed Jones swi... Jan 6 Patrick Gilbride ... 2
Brooklyn ---> Portland Dec '16 Tyler 2
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Dec '16 black power 16
News Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice... Dec '16 Wondering 28
News Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,... Dec '16 Just saying 5
Long Island, New York (Apr '06) Nov '16 West 11th 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC