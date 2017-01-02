How the Civilian Conservation Corps helped Maine families survive the Great Depression
Phil Gouzie, 94, tells stories of his days in the Civilian Conservation Corps on the couch in his South Portland living room. He left Westbrook High School in his sophomore year to join the corps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Dec 29
|Tyler
|2
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Dec 21
|black power
|16
|Barney Frank speaking at launch of LGBT justice...
|Dec 11
|Wondering
|28
|Portland, Maine's Largest Gay Nightclub, Styxx,...
|Dec 5
|Just saying
|5
|Long Island, New York (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|2
|Skype females? Or couples? (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|a cpl
|2
|Veterans Southern maine
|Nov '16
|Vete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC