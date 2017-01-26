Hilarious moment man smashes sheet of...

Hilarious moment man smashes sheet of ice with his head

1 hr ago

What a pane! The hilarious moment a driver smashes a sheet of ice that formed on his car window after a storm hit Maine David Boekelheide, of Portland, Oregon, pulled of the same stunt after an ice storm passed through the city in December When Tucker Saltus' car froze over in Portland, Maine after a storm earlier this week, he rolled down the window and discovered a sheet of ice still hung over the opening. Saltus refused to let the cold get him down, and rammed his head through the ice in a humorous video he shared online.

