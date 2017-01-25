Help the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine Combat Prejudice and Discrimination

On January 19th a bomb threat was called into a Portland Jewish preschool in Portland, Maine and at least 18 other Jewish institutions around the country. On November 21st, 2016, less than two weeks after the Presidential election, the Bangor Daily News reported that an African American man was physically attacked in Bangor and told by his assailant to "a watch out because Trump could deport you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.