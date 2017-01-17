Former President George H. W. Bush Hospitalised In Houston
Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalised as a precaution after experiencing "shortness of breath". Bush, 92, who acted as America's leader from 1989 until 1993, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, local media reported on Wednesday.
