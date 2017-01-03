Fire in Portland that displaced 33 caused by faulty electric stove
Fire investigators determined that the Monday night fire that displaced 33 people was caused by a faulty electric stove, according to a city statement. Investigators found that the fire began in the first-floor kitchen of 6 Cumberland Ave., which was heavily damaged throughout.
